ISLAMABAD - The second phase of local government elections in Sindh remained peaceful and relatively orderly, but was tainted by allegations of rigging by major political parties over delay in the announcement of results by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Voters in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions turned out variedly to elect more than 3,508 councillors in long-delayed local government (LG) elections on January 15. Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP)’s boycott of the election appeared to have resulted in a decline in voter turnout in Karachi and urban Hyderabad, says the observation report released by Islamabad-based non-government Free & Fair Election Network (FAFEN) here on Thursday. “Controversies over the quality of electoral processes do not augur well, particularly when the political parties are preparing for general elections that are constitutionally due by October 11, 2023.” The observation report reads that many of these controversies stem from weaknesses in the legislative framework that governs elections, which need to be rectified through wide-ranging negotiations among all political actors coming together for electoral reforms irrespective of their political differences. Unless elections lead to political stability, the process of democratisation will continue to weaken and so will the public trust in democracy and its ability to improve the social and economic well-being of the people, it adds. The report recommends that the Election Commission, at the same time, needs to open up to political actors and address their legitimate concerns through the regulatory space available to it under the Elections Act, 2017, to ensure truly ‘inclusive’ elections, minimising the eventualities of poll boycotts by major political parties in future. Despite controversies and uncertainty over the conduct of elections, an impressive number of people turned out to vote in the elections in Badin, Jamshoro, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Thatta, and Malir districts. However, the voter turnout remained relatively lower in Karachi Central, Karachi East, Karachi West, Karachi South, Korangi, Hyderabad, and Kemari districts. According to FAFEN, the turnout in the Hyderabad division remained more than 40 percent, while in Karachi it was less than 20 percent with the exception of Malir. The turnout in Karachi and Hyderabad divisions remained at 36 and 58 percent respectively in the last LG elections held in 2015. The voting process remained orderly, unlike the previous phase when instances of overcrowding at polling stations led to untoward situations. The legal and procedural irregularities and inadequacies concerning campaigning and canvassing inside and around the polling stations and the ballot issuance process observed during the first phase persisted during the second phase as well. The election day environment was largely peaceful as FAFEN received only 14 reports of verbal altercations on January 15 as compared to 55 incidents of violence including some physical and armed clashes during the first phase. Although the provisional results of the Karachi division were publicly available within two days amidst allegations of manipulation and rigging, the consolidated results of the districts in the Hyderabad division are still pending, says the report. The ECP had reserved four days from the polling day for consolidation of the election results in its original notification for the second phase. FAFEN observers noted omissions and inadequacies in the polling station result forms [Form-XI (Statement of the Count)] recurring during the second phase.