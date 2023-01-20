Share:

LAHORE - In Church of Pakistan Lahore Diocese, the Enthronement service of the Bishop of Lahore was held on 18th January 2023 at Lahore Cathedral in which Rev. Nadeem Kamran was enthroned as the tenth Bishop of Lahore Diocese. His Holiness Bishop Nadeem Kamran will assume his duties as the tenth Bishop of Lahore Diocese. Bishop of Lahore’s enthronrement was conducted by Senior Bishop Alexander John Malik Bishop Emeritus. Bishop Samuel Azaria and Bishop Irfan Jameel also participated in this service. Along with the General Secretary and Treasurer of the Diocese of Lahore, the Executive Committee of the Diocese of Lahore and senior clergy of the Diocese also participated fully. Along with the heads of schools, institutions of Lahore Diocese, and other political and social important figures also made this service a blessings with their presence. After the enthronement, prayers were made for His Holiness Bishop Nadeem Kamran so that he can perform his duties as the new bishop in the light of God’s guidance and the Word. Along with the Church of Pakistan.