KARACHI - On the intervention of Ombudsman Sindh, Ajaz Ali Khan, the police department paid Rs.4.999 million to the complainant after four years. Fahad Hussain Khowaja in his complaint stated that work for the renovation of the AIGP Welfare Office, Sindh, Karachi, was awarded to him in the year 2018-19, which was completed but his payment of Rs.4,999,708 was not paid to him despite the completion of formalities and therefore solicited intervention, said a news release issued here on Thursday. The complaint was admitted for regular investigation and notices were issued to the parties concerned. In response, the Agency while admitting the claim of the complainant reported that the office of A.G. Sindh had not passed the bill with remarks “Online Release of Budget Blocked” and, therefore, referred the matter to Finance Department, Sindh, through Home Department for release of funds to clear the liabilities of previous years. After pursuance by the Ombudsman office, Finance Department released the desired funds and pursuant to that office of I.G. Police Sindh, Karachi, issued sanctioned order and the office of A.G. Sindh produced a cheque of the payable amount, which has been handed over to the complainant who expressed his gratitude for providing assistance to redress his long pending grievance.