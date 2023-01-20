Share:

LAHORE-Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) conducted public hearing as per Environment Impact Assessment (EIA)/Initial Environment Examination (IEE) regulations of the industrial zone.

The public hearing was conducted for the formal environmental approval to develop industrial estates and industrial zone after submission of environmental impact assessment (EIA). RUDA is developing the infrastructure for present and future industries to enhance the investment opportunities for both the local and foreign investors. This also includes the public facilities for the labor and workers. The public hearing was attended by all-and-sundry from the Industrial Area Phase - 1. The owners of industries gave their suggestion to accentuate further the environmental impact. The representative of NESPAK gave a detailed presentation, explaining the impact, procedures and measures for achieving the good practices in the realm of emission control, waste water treatment, effluents, solid waste, metal/material residue and a host of related aspects for the better environment.

The Director - Environment RUDA and Deputy Director - Project Management briefly elaborated about the upcoming industrial zone Phase – II, which will be co-joined to the existing industrial zone. The representation of EPA took active part in the public hearing and at the end Chairman Ravi Industrial Estate Association Inam Butt appreciated the concrete steps taken by RUDA for arranging the public hearing and taking measures to address the infrastructure and environment related issue of industrial zone.