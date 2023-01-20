Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to upgrade its bilateral cooperation with Russia in trade, investment and economic matters. The prime minister stated this while talking to a delegation led by the Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov, which called on him in Lahore on Thursday. Welcoming the delegation, the prime minister highlighted the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with the Russian Federation. He recalled his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Samarkand in September 2022, and said that the meeting had reached important decisions to further strengthen Pakistan-Russia relations. The Russian energy minister reciprocated prime minister’s sentiments and delivered a special message of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the prime minister. In his message, President Putin referring to Pakistan as Russia’s important partner in South Asia and the Islamic World reiterated Russia’s strong interest to deepen the bilateral relationship. Both sides agreed on the importance of energy sector for the development of bilateral economic and trade relations. In this regard views were exchanged on supplying oil and gas from Russia to Pakistan on a long term basis. Matters related to gas pipelines were also reviewed. The prime minister provided guidance for the work of 8th Round of Pakistan-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission meeting scheduled to be held in Islamabad tomorrow