LAHORE - Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Musarrat Jabeen and DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi inspected several sports venues and facilities at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) on Thursday. Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and officials of PMU also accompanied them during their inspection visit. The Secretary and DG inspected Tennis Stadium, tennis hostel, tennis courts, SBP cricket academy, NPSC Gymnasium Hall, Co-Working Space and Youth Helpline at SBP ELibrary, under-construction Squash Complex project and Sports Medicine Clinic during their detailed inspection visit. The Secretary Sports issued strict instructions to officers concerned to complete the remaining construction work as early as possible.