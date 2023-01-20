Share:

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday dismissed islands’ handover case after the federation informed that the islands authority as well as the concerned agreement have come to an end.

A bench of the high court was hearing a petition challenging the presidential ordinance for constituting the Pakistan Islands Development Authority.

The Assistant attorney general of Pakistan informed the court that Ordinance was issued on September 22, 2021, which now has come to an end on January 3, 2022.

The assistant AGP also presented a copy of a notification of taking back notification on the handover of the islands.

Later, the SHC dismissed the petition.

It may be noted that the Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020 was challenged by Shahab Osto had challenged the Pakistan Islands Development Authority Ordinance 2020 in the high court stating that federal territory in the sea starts after 12 nautical miles and Bundal and Buddo islands are the properties of the province as they fall within the limit of 12 nautical miles.

On August 30 last year, the president had promulgated the ordinance for establishing Pakistan Islands Development Authority for “development and management of islands in internal and territorial waters of Pakistan.”