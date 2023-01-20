Share:

LAHORE - In connection with the preparations for the Special Olympic World Games to be played in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25, the training camp of athletes under Special Olympics Pakistan (SOP) is underway at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Sports Complex. In the camp, qualified coaches are training the players in different sports including futsal, tennis, badminton, basketball, table tennis and bocce, said a news release on Thursday. Apart from this, hockey training is underway at Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium while cycling training is at Sea View Khayaban-e-Sahil. Chairperson Special Olympics Pakistan Raunaq Lakhani visited the training camp along with POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem and Manager Sports KPT Maj (R) Mahmood Riaz to review the performance of the athletes. Raunaq said Pakistan’s 121-member contingent will participate in the Special Olympic World Games, which include 51 men, 36 women, 30 coaches, 3 officials and a doctor. The Pakistani team is participating in 11 sports.