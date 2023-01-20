Share:

LAHORE - The stakeholders of the football fraternity across Pakistan called on Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) delegation here at a local hotel. The stakeholders were invited by Chairman PFF Normalisation Committee (NC) Haroon Malik in order to get their input to normalise football affairs in the country. Rolf Tanner (FIFA), Andrei Vashkevich (FIFA), Purushottam Kattel (AFC), Chairman NC Haroon Malik and other NC members were present on the occasion. The stakeholders shared their views with FIFA and AFC delegates and gave positive feedback and useful suggestions to put Pakistan football back on track. The matters of football clubs and Pakistan Football Connect program were also discussed. The stakeholders thanked PFF for restoring football activities in Pakistan and vowed to play a vital role in football development in the country. Moreover, they emphasized conducting elections in a fair and transparent way. It was decided that these sessions with the stakeholders will be held on a regular basis now. The next meeting will be arranged in the coming month