Members of the Ulema Amn Council Pakistan standing up for a Christian woman—also an official at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA)—who had been falsely accused of blasphemy is an incident that should set a precedent for such wrongful cases in the future. It is reassuring to see that there are religious organisations that have acknowledged the sensitive nature of the issue and are willing to put their foot down in situations where it is being used unlawfully to settle a personal dispute.

According to the report of the incident, an individual was shown to be threatening the female official after she disallowed a vehicle without a number plate from entering the cargo area at Karachi Airport. There was no evidence to suggest that anything controversial had been said, signaled or carried out, making this baseless accusation seemingly born out of spite to settle a personal grudge.

These are the kind of behaviours that need to be discouraged. More often than not, innocent people are made targets by individuals through false accusations, fully comprehending the kind of trouble that they are causing, for their own benefit, destroying the lives of the victims and their families in the process. And unfortunately, in most cases, the victims are people of different religions who already have little to no agency in Pakistan. This gross misconduct and misuse of the law must be checked by both the legal branches of the government as well as religious bodies who have amassed the kind of influence that can actually educate against this practice.

In recognition of this responsibility, the chairman of the Ulema Amn Council Pakistan Allama Ziaullah Sialvi has spoken out in support of the woman and has reiterated the negligence shown by certain individuals who misuse the law and thrive on the victimisation of innocent people. This is the kind of attitude that must be practiced across the board and if more groups showed such commitment to the cause, there is definitely a positive impact that can be made in society.