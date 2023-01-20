Share:

TANK - In a corrective action, the district administration has decided to introduce a biometric/face-reading attendance system at all government offices to check absenteeism and identify ghost employees by picking the district’s civic agency, Tehsil Municipal administration, as the first to begin with. according to the district administration, the decision to this effect was taken following an inspection team detected a number of ghost employees at various departments in the district and unauthorised absence from government offices including schools, hospitals and several other offices. In this regard, a biometric/face reading system was inaugurated in TMa office as a pilot project to continue monitoring performance of its 380 employees to improve its service delivery by ensuring its staff attendance on a daily basis. “The number of ghost employees come to around several hundred in the district’s offices, but it is just tip of the iceberg, you know, as more shirkers will come to surface during course of further inspections, so we have to tighten the screws on them by installation of biometric/face reading attendance devices at all departments,” DC hameedullah Khattak told media-persons. he said that in most cases, the government employees remained absent from duty for a long period without leave, with someone else signing the daily attendance register on their behalf. Now he said, face-reading devices for TMa employees would check attendance and expose ghost employees, adding that all employees of the civic body were being registered for the system. he said that employees would be supposed to mark their attendance through a face-reading device, twice a day – opening and closing timings of offices. head of the department would be able to receive an attendance sheet twice a day through automatically generated emails and action would be taken as per law against those employees identified with lack of attendance or absent from duty. he said clean drinking water was one of the main issues of the citizens and the district administration with the support of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and provincial government was able to get rs257 million for 25 drinking water schemes to provide clean drinking water to urban and rural inhabitants of the district. similarly, provision of funds development schemes in the district was another challenge for the administration to keep them going on and this challenge was successfully surmounted and rs150 million were arranged with the approval of the chief minister.