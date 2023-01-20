Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a record of Toshakhana gifts, along with an affidavit, within two weeks. Justice Asim Hafeez passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Munir Ahmad seeking complete details of Toshakhana gifts received by the rulers and the bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries since the creation of Pakistan. During the proceedings, the court addressed Additional Attorney General (AAG) Nasr Ahmad and questioned about his stance on declaring the details of Toshakhana gifts as secret. The AAG submitted that a reply had been filed on behalf of the secretary Cabinet Division. He submitted that Toshakhana was transferred to the Cabinet Division from Foreign Affairs Ministry in 1973, adding that the gifts were not given by Pakistani nationals. At this stage, the court questioned that, since the gifts were sold, how they could be considered as classified. The court would not pass orders for making the details of Toshakhana gifts public if it was satisfied with reasons for not disclosing the information, it added. The court further held that it might also draw a line about what information should be provided and what not, besides seeking an affidavit from relevant authorities as to why the information of Toshakhana gifts was classified.