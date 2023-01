Share:

QUETTA - Director General Fisheries Department Mir Saifullah Khetran on Thursday informed that the operation against illegal trawling was going on vigorously with an aim to stop such illegal trawling for the best interest of the local people. Even today, the patrolling team of the Fisheries Department caught two trawlers with a number of 12957 and 14116 engaged in illegal trawling in Balochistan’s Ormara area and confiscated the fish also DG said.