ISLAMABAD - The USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) organised a two-day event for women leaders of 16 partner universities in the public sector. The group of 24 women leaders included pro-rectors, deans, department chairs, heads of student services, and faculty members. The event was hosted at the National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST) - a USAID’s HESSA partner university. Pro-Rector Academics (NUST) Dr Osman Hasan opened the event as chief guest. This event marked the conclusion of a seven-month training programme on women’s leadership. The training programme included face-to-face workshops, a study tour to the University of Alabama, online boot camps with weekly assignments, and monthly teleconference meetings with mentors and ended with a showcasing event. The objective of this programme was to equip women leaders with skills that would allow them to navigate their careers more effectively. This training programme is one piece of the comprehensive leadership suite that the USAID’s HESSA offers for all levels of university leadership. The programme was led by Dr. Susan Carvalho, Dean of Graduate School at the University of Alabama, and facilitated by U.S. faculty Dr. Dana Patton, Dr. Karri Holley, Dr. Lisa Pawloski, and Dr. Delores Robinson. Over the course of seven months, the participants identified a strategic initiative and obtained institutional approvals for implementation. The weeks in the U.S., the online course, and the teleconference coaching sessions focused on developing these strategic initiatives aligned with USAID HESSA’s objectives. The showcasing event allowed women leaders the opportunity to present their strategic projects to their peers and instructors as well as to the incoming cohort of women leaders joining the same programme in January 2023. Bringing the two cohorts together allowed more than 50 women leaders to connect with peers across disciplines, universities, provinces, and career stages. Speaking at the closing ceremony, Dr. Ayesha Razzaque, Deputy Chief of Party HESSA, congratulated the women leaders on successfully completing the training programme. She emphasised the importance of building inclusive campuses and told participants that as HESSA alumnae, they The land in the revenue estates of Sarai Kharboza, Sarai Madhu and Sangjani areas was acquired to develop aforementioned sectors by the civic authority over a decade ago on land sharing basis but unfortunately a large number of local land owners were waiting for their compensation so far. Under the land sharing formula, CDA has promised to give 1 kanal developed plot in lieu of each 4 kanals of land acquired. Earlier, the Land and Rehabilitation Directorate remained under criticism for their wrongdoings and favouritism while a number of scams also hit it in the past. However, now on the directions of the Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Captain (retired) Muhammad Usman Younis, the balloting to allot plots was held in the conference room of the civic authority in a transparent manner. To ensure transparency, the services of National Database Regulatory Authority were hired to allot plot numbers against the processed claims of land owners. The process was supervised by a committee headed by the Member Estate Muhammad Afnan Alam that includes Deputy Director General Estate Umar Randhawa, Director Land Sidra Anwar and others. The plots allotted include 33 plots in C-14, 242 plots in C-15 and 136 plots in Sector C-16 transparently through NADRA. While following the orders of the Islamabad High Court and the decisions of the federal cabinet, Chairman CDA Captain retired Muhammad Usman Younis had directed the Land and Estate Department to prepare a foolproof mechanism for giving rehabilitation benefits to the land affectees in a transparent manner. The Land and Estate Department, in response to the directions, established a special one-window counter for the convenience and ease of the land affectees. After all the applications are passed through the verification process under strict monitoring, all the legal and policy requirements were fulfilled prior to the allotting plots to the land owners. will always have access to HESSA's resources. Dr. Carvalho, the lead instructor, mentioned that the showcasing event, like the rest of the Women's Leadership Programme, intertwined leadership skills inextricably with the strategic initiatives, thus putting skills and concepts into practice. HESSA is a five-year, $19 million, USAID-funded programme that aims to introduce sustainable higher education reforms and work with Pakistani universities on international best practices in teaching, research, student support, and governance.