The only border crossing between Pakistan and China has been temporarily reopened amid winter season to facilitate local trade and key hydropower projects.

The two neighboring countries separated by the highest mountainous range of the world, the Karakorum ranges. The Khunjerab Pass is only place that connects the two countries together over this place at the height of 16,200 ft. The world’s highest paved international road enters China connecting Xinjiang Uyghur region and Pakistan’s Gilgit–Baltistan.

The border is usually kept open from May to November and it is closed during winter months due to heavy snowfall.

The temporarily reopening of the border comes after Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zehra Baloch, in her weekly media briefing, said Pakistan and China had agreed to temporarily reopen the Khunjerab Border in two phases.

“In the first phase, the Khunjerab Border will open today for two days (19-20 January 2023) and again from end-January 2023 to early February 2023, after the Chinese Spring Festival,” she said.

The Khunjerab Border between Pakistan and China remains closed annually during the winter months. The Chinese side has agreed to Pakistani request for temporary re-opening of the border to facilitate local traders.

“We appreciate the special efforts of border officials on both sides to ensure smooth border operations despite inclement weather conditions,” she said.