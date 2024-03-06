Saturday, January 20, 2024
3.6 magnitude earthquake tremors jolt Harnai, adjoining areas

APP
January 20, 2024
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Center on Friday reported a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in Har­nai adjoining areas of Quetta city on Friday after­noon. The epicentre of the quake was 45 kilometres distance in Harnai Southeast at a depth of 15 kilo­meters, the seismic monitoring centre said, private news channels reported. There was no damage or loss of life reported due to the tremors, according to initial reports. However, people were reported to have come out of their homes and offices.

