37 investigators get over Rs2m as investigations expenses

MULTAN - Multan SSP Investigations Rana Mu­hammad Ashraf on Friday distrib­uted cheques worth over Rs2 million among 37 investigating officers as expenses incurred on investigations.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that the SSP investigations instructed investigators on the occa­sion to perform their duty honestly, with dedication and a professional approach.

Investigators should conduct in­vestigations on merit and provide re­lief to people by completing investi­gations and submitting challan in the courts on time.

Rana Ashraf said that investigators were being paid expenses on time to avoid any chance of hindrance in the process of investigations.

42 BEST PERFORMING COPS REWARDED WITH CASH PRIZES, CERTIFICATES

Multan CPO Sadiq Ali Friday awarded cash prizes and apprecia­tion certificates to 42 police officers and officials for showing the best performance.

The prizes were being given to po­lice officials for demonstrating the best performance in operations and investigations against criminal ele­ments, the CPO said on the occasion.

He commended the best perform­ers and instructed all to perform their duty with dedication to protect the life and property of the people.

Those rewarded included Incharge CIA Muhammad Shamoon Joiya, Incharge CRO Muhammad Javed An­sari, Incharge IT Muhammad Nabeel, Incharge CIA IT Shoukat Commando and others.