Saturday, January 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Aerial renaissance

January 20, 2024
Opinions, Letters, Newspaper

GB is the most neglected area, which is reflected in vari­ous walks of life. The Gilgit air­port is a major example. After 75 years, the government has failed to relocate Gilgit airport, and the capital is still being deprived of wide-body planes. In Pakistan, two airports are considered the most dangerous: Gilgit and Chi­tral, where landing has no second option. I raised this critical issue during my posting in GB as Secre­tary of P&D and Finance.

It can be relocated towards Chi­las plains where a new airport can be constructed. Gilgit, being the capital of GB, can’t be deprived of this necessity, which attracts a large number of foreign and local tourists. I request the Army Chief and Prime Minister to immediate­ly take action for the construction of a new airport at a suitable place.

SHAKIR H. SHAMIM,

Skardu.

PM calls for steps to restore Pak-Iran ties after tit-for-tat strikes

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1705639333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024