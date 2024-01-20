Aerial renaissance

GB is the most neglected area, which is reflected in vari­ous walks of life. The Gilgit air­port is a major example. After 75 years, the government has failed to relocate Gilgit airport, and the capital is still being deprived of wide-body planes. In Pakistan, two airports are considered the most dangerous: Gilgit and Chi­tral, where landing has no second option. I raised this critical issue during my posting in GB as Secre­tary of P&D and Finance.

It can be relocated towards Chi­las plains where a new airport can be constructed. Gilgit, being the capital of GB, can’t be deprived of this necessity, which attracts a large number of foreign and local tourists. I request the Army Chief and Prime Minister to immediate­ly take action for the construction of a new airport at a suitable place.

SHAKIR H. SHAMIM,

Skardu.