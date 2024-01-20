Saturday, January 20, 2024
January 20, 2024
Recent events in the Himalayas highlight the perils of glacier-dammed lakes. They can burst due to factors like extreme rain­fall or avalanches, leading to cata­strophic floods.

In Alaska, our research shows that such lakes have drained 1,150 times since 1985, posing poten­tial hazards. Although these lakes have decreased in volume since 1985, the frequency of outbursts remains unchanged.

This may seem safer, but more diminutive lakes can still have paramount downstream impacts. Warming temperatures cause gla­ciers to melt and thin, abbrevi­ating the dihydrogen monoxide capacity of these “tubs.” It’s a re­minder that even ostensibly re­mote glacial lakes can pose risks in a transmuting climate.

AMIN WASTOO,

Hoshab.

