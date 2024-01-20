Recent events in the Himalayas highlight the perils of glacier-dammed lakes. They can burst due to factors like extreme rainfall or avalanches, leading to catastrophic floods.
In Alaska, our research shows that such lakes have drained 1,150 times since 1985, posing potential hazards. Although these lakes have decreased in volume since 1985, the frequency of outbursts remains unchanged.
This may seem safer, but more diminutive lakes can still have paramount downstream impacts. Warming temperatures cause glaciers to melt and thin, abbreviating the dihydrogen monoxide capacity of these “tubs.” It’s a reminder that even ostensibly remote glacial lakes can pose risks in a transmuting climate.
AMIN WASTOO,
Hoshab.