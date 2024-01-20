Saturday, January 20, 2024
Anti-polio program coordinator killed in Bajaur

Agencies
January 20, 2024
National, Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Anti polio program coordinator, Dr Abdul Rahman was killed by unknown gunmen at Bajaur tribal district on Friday.

According to Bajaur police, the car of Dr. Abdul Rehman was ambushed at Badsia village of Tehsil Mamond and expired in hospital. A police consta­ble also sustained injuries.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor and caretaker Chief Minister have condemned the attack and ex­pressed sympathies with the victim families.

They directed the police high ups to arrest cul­prits and bring them to justice.

