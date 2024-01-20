Arrow will emerge victorious, claims Bilawal

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while addressing a public gathering in Liaqatpur on Friday said that it is possible that the ‘lion’, which came out yesterday cowers in its den again after witnessing such a massive crowd.

He said that he wishes to send a message to the poli­ticians of Lahore that PPP is not one to cower away, and will contest them with determination. The ‘arrow’ will be victorious, and resul­tantly the PPP and the peo­ple. Chairman Bilawal said that the PPP is the only party that is contesting this elec­tion on its manifesto. The rest of the political parties lack a manifesto, narrative and are unable to feel for the people and the harm meted out to the country. The only wish to sit on the seat of the PM for the fourth time is their only con­cern, he said, the PPP is con­cerned for the people who are pained by the poverty, inflation and unemployment. Hence, the PPP has brought forward a 10-point economic charter for the people of the country. The party has decided that it will abolish 17 ministries in the federal government that cost 300 billion rupees to function annually. This will be done according to the 18th Amend­ment of the Constitution. Moreover, government of Pak­istan gives a subsidy of 1500 billion rupees to the elite class of the country. A PPP govern­ment will end this practice, and spend the money on the downtrodden masses of the country instead. If the people elect the PPP, then it will im­plement the 10-point agenda. The onus is on the Jiyalas of the Party to go from door to door to convey this 10-point agenda. Bilawal said that he is only looking towards the peo­ple and solely asking for their support. If the people support the Party as they have sup­ported Quaid-e-Awam Sha­heed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in the past, then there is no stopping it. The PPP is not competing with any po­litical party or politician, but poverty, unemployment, hun­ger and price-hike. Two politi­cal parties are left to compete in the elections. While one party belongs to Shaheed Zul­fikar Ali Bhutto, the other is General Zia’s PML-N. Only the PPP feels for the people and supports them. The PPP is the only party that represents the poor, downtrodden and underprivileged. The other party is represented by a lion that feeds on the blood of the poor people, and its thirst has not been quenched even after coming to power thrice. It de­sires to do the same after com­ing to power for the fourth time. When the lion came to power for the first time, the burden was carried by the people and the country. When it was imposed the second time with a two-thirds major­ity, it again squared up to the same entities that helped it come to power. Then, the gov­ernment ended again and the people were crushed under its weight. When the government ended for the third time with a two-thirds majority, it again fought with the same quarters that had aided it. After coming to power for the fourth time, it will make the same hue and cry and repeat the ‘Mujhe Kyun Nikala?’ narrative. The people of Punjab need to be apprised that the contest is between two parties. A major­ity of the people in Punjab are anti-PML-N and do not wish to see Nawaz Sharif as the PM for the fourth time. The people need to be made aware of the power their vote holds and should stamp the ‘arrow’ once and give Bilawal Bhutto Zardari an opportunity. Chair­man Bilawal said that he will ensure that a government of the people is made, and the conspiracy being made against it is quashed.