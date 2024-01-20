Baby Foods, Furan, and HPP

The formation of furan, particularly in baby foods, is a serious food safety concern that needs to be addressed. Furan is a lipophilic carcinogenic contaminant, volatile in nature. It is produced by chemical changes resulting from heat treatment, making it a thermal process contaminant. Furan compounds have toxic effects on humans, especially in infants and children.
In this research, a Chromatography–Mass Spectrometry (GC–MS) method was used to determine furan in commercial baby foods randomly collected (n = 48) from local stores of different categories: cereal-based, infant formula, fruit-based, and vegetable-based. The results showed that furan is present in all samples. Alternative strategies are required to reduce the formation of furan in these types of products.
One such strategy is High Pressure Processing (HPP), a novel technology important in reducing thermal processing contaminants such as furan. It was used for the production of minimally processed natural baby puree to increase the shelf-life of infants and baby foods. HPP was employed as a post-processing treatment for vegetable baby puree to retain inherent sensory attributes, nutritional components, bioactive compounds, and achieve microbial inactivation. This approach aimed to address the limitations of traditional heat processing methods that result in flavour and nutrient degradation in vegetable puree.
To optimise the HPP parameters of pressure level (200-600 MPa) and holding time (1-10 min), a response surface methodology (RSM) approach was used with a Doehlert design and the Desirability function. The application of optimal HPP conditions of 600 MPa for 5 min yielded favourable modifications while also achieving a microbial load reduction of > 5 log CFU/g. The developed process was validated by comparing the quality attributes of the optimised product with predicted values from RSM models, achieving a relative difference of less than 8%.
Hence, HPP can be used to produce high-quality vegetable puree. Furthermore, microbiological, physicochemical, nutritional, and sensory analyses of the puree were investigated at room temperature for a storage period of three months. Overall, the HPP-treated baby puree received a higher sensory evaluation score.
Moreover, the toxicological effects of furan in baby food were evaluated using a rat model. Rats were divided into control, thermal-treatment product, and HPP-treatment product groups for a 40-day trial, after which biochemical parameters and histopathological examination of liver and kidney tissues were determined. All biochemical parameters showed that HPP-treated product group rats exhibited results similar to control group rats. Histopathological examination revealed that liver tissue of rats was more affected than kidney tissue in the thermal-treated group. The results demonstrated that an increase in exposure to thermally treated products in babies can lead to adverse health effects.
FARAH JAVED,
Lahore.