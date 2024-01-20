Baby Foods, Furan, and HPP

The formation of furan, particu­larly in baby foods, is a serious food safety concern that needs to be addressed. Furan is a lipophilic car­cinogenic contaminant, volatile in nature. It is produced by chemical changes resulting from heat treat­ment, making it a thermal process contaminant. Furan compounds have toxic effects on humans, espe­cially in infants and children.

In this research, a Chromatogra­phy–Mass Spectrometry (GC–MS) method was used to determine furan in commercial baby foods randomly collected (n = 48) from local stores of different catego­ries: cereal-based, infant formula, fruit-based, and vegetable-based. The results showed that furan is present in all samples. Alternative strategies are required to reduce the formation of furan in these types of products.

One such strategy is High Pres­sure Processing (HPP), a novel technology important in reducing thermal processing contaminants such as furan. It was used for the production of minimally pro­cessed natural baby puree to in­crease the shelf-life of infants and baby foods. HPP was employed as a post-processing treatment for vegetable baby puree to retain in­herent sensory attributes, nutri­tional components, bioactive com­pounds, and achieve microbial inactivation. This approach aimed to address the limitations of tra­ditional heat processing methods that result in flavour and nutrient degradation in vegetable puree.

To optimise the HPP parameters of pressure level (200-600 MPa) and holding time (1-10 min), a response surface methodology (RSM) approach was used with a Doehlert design and the Desir­ability function. The application of optimal HPP conditions of 600 MPa for 5 min yielded favourable modifications while also achiev­ing a microbial load reduction of > 5 log CFU/g. The developed pro­cess was validated by comparing the quality attributes of the opti­mised product with predicted val­ues from RSM models, achieving a relative difference of less than 8%.

Hence, HPP can be used to pro­duce high-quality vegetable pu­ree. Furthermore, microbiologi­cal, physicochemical, nutritional, and sensory analyses of the pu­ree were investigated at room temperature for a storage peri­od of three months. Overall, the HPP-treated baby puree received a higher sensory evaluation score.

Moreover, the toxicological ef­fects of furan in baby food were evaluated using a rat model. Rats were divided into control, ther­mal-treatment product, and HPP-treatment product groups for a 40-day trial, after which bio­chemical parameters and histo­pathological examination of liver and kidney tissues were deter­mined. All biochemical param­eters showed that HPP-treated product group rats exhibited re­sults similar to control group rats. Histopathological examination re­vealed that liver tissue of rats was more affected than kidney tis­sue in the thermal-treated group. The results demonstrated that an increase in exposure to thermal­ly treated products in babies can lead to adverse health effects.

FARAH JAVED,

Lahore.