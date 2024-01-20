Balochistan CM reviews polls 2024 arrangements

QUETTA - A high-level meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Balo­chistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki at the CM Secretariat for conducting free, fair and peaceful general elections 2024 in Balochistan.

Chief Secretary Balochistan Sha­keel Qadir Khan, Additional Chief Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs Zahid Saleem, secretaries of different aligned departments and divisional Commissioners were present in the meeting. The meeting was briefed that eight thousand CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive and highly sensitive polling stations. Ar­rangements are being made for the deployment of police and levies per­sonnel as required. The meeting was further informed that delivery of elec­tion material to remote and inacces­sible areas will be done by helicopter, while heavy machinery will be avail­able in the respective hilly districts in case of possible snowfall in Ziarat and other winter areas.

“The steps taken so far regarding the election are satisfactory, care­taker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said while expressing his satisfaction over the polls arrangements. He however directed the authorities concerned to take more concrete steps for the conduct of fair, free and peaceful elec­tions. The genuine concerns of the candidates and the people related to the election should be resolved im­mediately, the Caretaker Chief Min­ister said adding that a favourable atmosphere should be established for the people to exercise their right to vote. Complaints of people should be resolved immediately so that prob­lems do not hamper the peaceful con­duct of polls, he maintained.

CM VISITS BEEF FOR DISTRIBUTING SCHOLARSHIP CHECKS TO STUDENTS

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Min­ister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki visited the Balochistan Educational Endowment Fund (BEEF) Secretariat here on Friday. He also distributed scholarship checks to students study­ing in various educational institu­tions. The Chief Executive Officer of the institution Muhammad Zakaria Noorzai gave a detailed briefing to the Caretaker Chief Minister regard­ing the provision of scholarships pro­vided to students under the Educa­tional Endowment Fund.

Caretaker Education Minister Dr. Qadir Bakhsh Baloch, Caretaker Pro­vincial Finance and Revenue Minister Amjad Rashid, prominent social per­sonality Roshan Khursheed Barocha were also present in the briefing. Addressing on the occasion, Care­taker Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that Balochistan and Pakistan are perma­nently connected with the talented youth, due to poverty and financial difficulties in the vast area of Balo­chistan province, a large number of our future architects were deprived of higher education.

He said that Balochistan Educa­tion Endowment Fund (BEEF) has been established for such youths of the nation, the purpose of setting up this fund was to provide educational scholarships to the talented students of the province so that no child could be deprived of quality education due to financial difficulties. Thanks to this fund, the dream of poor students of Balochistan to get education in higher educational institutions of the coun­try is coming true, he said.

He said that educational support was being provided to talented stu­dents by enhancing their abilities and a large number of talented students were benefiting from the fruits of Balochistan Education Endowment Fund. Earlier, in the briefing given to the Caretaker Chief Minister, it was stated that so far 73060 scholarships of around four billion one crore have been provided by the institution, BEEF is providing educational schol­arships to more than twelve thousand youth of Balochistan every year. A new scheme of four billion rupees has been earmarked for residential institutions and cadet colleges in the institution in which male and female students from all districts of Balochistan would be able to study with full educational ex­penses, said in briefing. In the briefing, Secretary Finance Balochistan Babar Khan said that the performance of Balochistan Educational Endowment Fund is commendable and the institu­tion will be given space for a perma­nent secretariat in the proposed Balo­chistan Finance Complex.