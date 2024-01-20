Barry’s book main final berth in Battle Axe Polo Cup

LAHORE - Barry’s Polo showcased their prowess by defeating FG/Din Polo with a score of 5½-3, earning a well-deserved spot in the main final of the Battle Axe Polo Cup sponsored by Rachna Group at the Jinnah Polo Fields on Friday.

The Jinnah Polo Fields witnessed riveting polo matches that drew a significant crowd of spectators and families eager to witness the crucial tournament clash. In a standout performance, Barry’s Polo outpaced FG/Din Polo, securing a 5½-3 victory. Raja Mikael Sami emerged as a key player, contributing four fabulous goals, while Saim Abbas converted the remaining one for Barry’s Polo, leveraging their half-goal handicap advantage. Agha Musa Ali Khan scored two goals, and Sheikh Mu­hammad Rafi added one goal for FG/Din Polo.

The first chukker commenced with a balanced display as both teams managed to score a goal each. Mikael Sami scored one for Barry’s, and Agha Musa struck one for FG/Din Polo, leveling the score at 1-1. In the second chuk­ker, Barry’s demonstrated supe­rior polo skills, converting two goals – one each from Mikael and Saim – while FG/Din Polo man­aged to convert one goal through Agha Musa, resulting in Barry’s taking a narrow 3-2 lead.

Building on their momentum, Mikael continued his stellar per­formance in the third chukker, firing in the sole goal to extend their lead to 4-2. The fourth chukker witnessed another field goal from Mikael, further stretching Barry’s lead to 5-2. Despite FG/Din Polo’s efforts for making a strong comeback, they only managed to convert one goal, resulting in a crucial 5½-3 victory for Barry’s in this closely contested match.