‘Bride’ of more than 100 men arrested from Khushab

KHUSHAB - A ‘bride’ who tricked scores of men into marriage and looted them has been arrested alongwith other members of her gang from Khushab, police said on Friday.

Reportedly, police were tipped off that a con woman was going to get married in the Quaidabad area of Khushab.

They were informed that a woman iden­tified as Nasreen alias Madhuri had tricked more than 100 men into marriage and loot­ed them during the last eight years.

The police promptly reached the venue and arrested the woman who was all dolled up like a ‘bride’ to ‘ensnare’ another of her victims.