British envoy visits UK-supported solar farm

Our Staff Reporter
January 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  British High Commissioner Jane Mar­riott CMG on Friday saw first-hand how UK partnerships with Pakistan are leading the global transition to green energy.

The Atlas Solar Farm, supported by the UK government’s development fi­nance institution British Internation­al Investment, provides an additional 100MW of clean and affordable power to over 100,000 residential consum­ers. In turn, this helps them to avoid 106,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions per annum.

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott said, “Pakistan has immense potential to be a leader in solar, which could power the whole country. The UK is already investing in this innova­tion, playing a key role in a healthier more sustainable future.”

While in South Punjab, the High Commissioner met with development partners, including Maries Stopes So­ciety, Captain (Retd) Saqib Zafar, Ad­ditional Chief Secretary South Punjab, and Eng Amir Khattak, Commission­er Multan. The UK has supported the Government of Punjab to reduce its unsustainable debt by Rs469 billion by streamlining wheat operations and re­ducing liabilities by 2.7 trillion rupees through pension reform.

She also visited MG Apparel man­ufacturing plant, a subsidiary of Mahmood Textiles Limited, which is one of Pakistan’s biggest supporters and leading exporters of clothing to the UK.

