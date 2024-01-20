Caretaker Sindh CM inaugurates OMR & e-marking system

Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqar has inaugurated Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) and e-marking system in Karachi under the Education Improvement Project.

The project has been launched with the cooperation of the Asian Development Bank to undertake the examinations of education boards with the help of the latest technology.

Deputy Country Director of the Asian Development Bank Asad Aleem was also present in the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, the Caretaker Chief Minister said OMR and e-marking system training will be initiated this year to make examination system transparent and better.