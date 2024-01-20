Saturday, January 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

China donates sportswear to Gwadar players

INP
January 20, 2024
Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Chinese govern­ment has donated sportswear to local youngsters of Gwadar.

Around 200 shirts and trousers were distributed with the help of Chi­na Overseas Ports Holdings Company (COPHC), operator of Gwadar Port.

The young boys playing on beach and playgrounds expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese government for the generous assistance. 

By now, there are 22 football teams registered under District Football As­sociation (DFA). Whereas 18 clubs are enlisted to District Cricket Association Gwadar. The need for providing kits to the young players was felt when they were observed playing in random cloths. 

Facilitating the local sportsman with basic sportswear is first of its kind friendly gesture in Gwadar. 

“This gesture has opened up a new era of cementing people of people bond between China and Pakistan and promoting local players in Gwadar,” lo­cal football player Zahid Baloch told Gwadar Pro. 

Tough contest expected on 3 NA, 8 KP PA seats in Mardan district

COPHC official said that such act of benevolence will steer to engen­der people to people connectivity and boosting up social contact with local people of Gwadar. 

“In my opinion, it will also lay down robust foundation of resilient relation­ship between Gwadar sports commu­nity and China,” he added saying con­tinuous cooperation in games will bring beget deep harmony and close­ness between both the countries. 

China also patronised first of its kind “Pak-China Friendly Football Match” at Futsal Football ground alongside Ma­rine Drive on September 14, 2022. 

District Football Association official said that current Chinese donation to local sportsmen as well friendly Foot­ball Match was a tangible success of China’s sincere efforts of nurturing warm bond and ties with local people of Gwadar. 

Engr, Healthcare Show kicks off with largest Chinese delegation

“Gwadar youth possess natural talent and they need just a pat on their back. Fortunately, China is with us to extend maximum financial and other sort of assistance to them so that Gwadar foot­ballers may prove their mettle on na­tional, regional and international are­nas,” he added.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1705716812.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024