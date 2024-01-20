China donates sportswear to Gwadar players

ISLAMABAD - Chinese govern­ment has donated sportswear to local youngsters of Gwadar.

Around 200 shirts and trousers were distributed with the help of Chi­na Overseas Ports Holdings Company (COPHC), operator of Gwadar Port.

The young boys playing on beach and playgrounds expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese government for the generous assistance.

By now, there are 22 football teams registered under District Football As­sociation (DFA). Whereas 18 clubs are enlisted to District Cricket Association Gwadar. The need for providing kits to the young players was felt when they were observed playing in random cloths.

Facilitating the local sportsman with basic sportswear is first of its kind friendly gesture in Gwadar.

“This gesture has opened up a new era of cementing people of people bond between China and Pakistan and promoting local players in Gwadar,” lo­cal football player Zahid Baloch told Gwadar Pro.

COPHC official said that such act of benevolence will steer to engen­der people to people connectivity and boosting up social contact with local people of Gwadar.

“In my opinion, it will also lay down robust foundation of resilient relation­ship between Gwadar sports commu­nity and China,” he added saying con­tinuous cooperation in games will bring beget deep harmony and close­ness between both the countries.

China also patronised first of its kind “Pak-China Friendly Football Match” at Futsal Football ground alongside Ma­rine Drive on September 14, 2022.

District Football Association official said that current Chinese donation to local sportsmen as well friendly Foot­ball Match was a tangible success of China’s sincere efforts of nurturing warm bond and ties with local people of Gwadar.

“Gwadar youth possess natural talent and they need just a pat on their back. Fortunately, China is with us to extend maximum financial and other sort of assistance to them so that Gwadar foot­ballers may prove their mettle on na­tional, regional and international are­nas,” he added.