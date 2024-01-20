China fire at Yingcai school leaves 13 dead

A school dormitory fire in Henan province, central China, has claimed the lives of thirteen individuals, according to a report by the official Xinhua news agency.

The incident unfolded at Yingcai School in Yanshanpu village, with the local fire department receiving the distress call at 11pm (1500 GMT) on Friday night. By the time rescuers reached the scene, the flames had already exacted a devastating toll, leaving thirteen people dead and one person injured.

Swift action by the rescue teams managed to extinguish the fire by 11:38pm, but the loss of lives has sent shockwaves through the community. The injured survivor is now receiving treatment at the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

As authorities launch an investigation into the cause of the fire, at least one person associated with the school has been detained, as reported by Xinhua.

Yanshanpu village, located on the outskirts of Nanyang city, now grapples with grief over the tragic incident. Despite the city's significant population, details about Yingcai School remain limited. Social media videos, however, have previously showcased young children, including kindergarteners, donning smocks adorned with the school's logo. Older students were also seen engaging in calligraphy.

The official news agency did not provide specifics on how many of the victims were children, leaving a void of information that has triggered an outpouring of grief and demands for accountability on Chinese social media.