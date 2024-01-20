Saturday, January 20, 2024
China supports Pakistan, Iran to settle differences through dialogue: Mao Ning

Agencies
January 20, 2024
International, Newspaper

BEIJING   -   Chi­na supports Pakistan and Iran in resolving differences and disagreements through dialogue and consultation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday. “We noticed that Pakistan and Iran commu­nicated with each other. We support the two sides in re­solving differences and dis­agreements through dia­logue and consultation,” she said during her regular brief­ing. In response to a ques­tion about China’s mediation between Pakistan and Iran, she said that if required, Chi­na was willing to play a con­structive role.

