China supports Pakistan, Iran to settle differences through dialogue: Mao Ning

BEIJING - Chi­na supports Pakistan and Iran in resolving differences and disagreements through dialogue and consultation, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said on Friday. “We noticed that Pakistan and Iran commu­nicated with each other. We support the two sides in re­solving differences and dis­agreements through dia­logue and consultation,” she said during her regular brief­ing. In response to a ques­tion about China’s mediation between Pakistan and Iran, she said that if required, Chi­na was willing to play a con­structive role.