KARACHI - The Paki­stan Meteorological De­partment on Friday pre­dicted cold and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours. However, fog and smog were predicted in Jacobabad, Hyderabad, Mohenjodaro, Sukkur, Lar­kana, Dadu, Ghotki, Khair­pur, Kashmore and Padi­dan. Mainly, cold and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.