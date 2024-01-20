Committee formed to overcome financial issues of IUB

BAHAWALPUR - A Financial Management Committee has been constituted in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) un­der the direction of Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar.

Director Institute of Physics Prof Dr Saeed Ahmed Buzdar will be the con­vener of this committee, while other members will be Prof Dr Areeba Khan from Department of Management Sciences, Dr Hassan Mujtaba Nawaz Saleem from the Department of Man­agement Sciences, Dr Sohail Saeed from Department of Accounting and Finance, Dr Atif Baloch from Depart­ment of Economics, Dr Kashif Imran from Department of Commerce and Treasurer will be secretary.

The Financial Management Com­mittee will give an economic plan for long-term financial stability, consid­ering the university’s resources and budget and recommending measures for its implementation.

In light of these suggestions, steps will be taken to increase the universi­ty’s income and reduce its expenses. The annual budget will be adjusted based on resources and income.

Relevant proposals for better finan­cial management and amending rules will be framed for the approval of the Syndicate. The committee will review the annual audit accounts and pres­ent factual financial details. It will offer concrete suggestions on better invest­ments and obtaining financial loans.

Financial analysis of important projects of the university will be done and suggestions will be made. This committee will provide technical and practical support in decision-making to the Vice Chancellor and senior management for the long-term finan­cial sustainability of the university.