Commodities rates re-fixed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - The District Price Control Committee has re-fixed prices for essential commodities for the conve­nience of the general public.

A spokesperson to district administration said here on Friday that the new price of white grain in whole­sale will be Rs271 per kg and in retail Rs285 per kg, black grain (farmi) Rs200 in wholesale and Rs210 per kg in retail, black grain (desi) Rs190-200per kg, daal grain (farmi) Rs200-210 per kg, daal grain (desi) Rs180-190per kg, daal moong (unwashed) Rs236-250 per kg, daal mash (washed) Rs480-500per kg, daal mash (unwashed) Rs460-475per kg, daal masoor (farmi) Rs278-288per kg, daal masoor (desi) Rs302-312pr kg, basin Rs185-299per kg, rice basmati super kernel new Rs298-305per kg, rice basmati super kernel old Rs300-319per kg, rice ire in wholesale Rs137per kg and Rs142per kg in retail.

Wheat flour 20-kg bag Rs2,790, 10-kg bag Rs1,399, milk Rs140 per kg, yogurt Rs150per kg, mutton Rs1,400 per kgin city and in tehsils Rs1,300per kg, beef in city Rs700 per kg and in tehsils Rs650 per kg. Roti 100 grams Rs15 each, roti khameri Rs18 each, nan Rs20 each. The rates of fruits and vegetables were fixed on a daily ba­sis, he said.