COMSTECH organizes public lecture on ‘Game Changing Technologies’

ISLAMABAD - COMSTECH-the OIC Ministerial Standing Committee of Scientific and Technological Cooperation Friday organized a public lecture on game-changing technologies.

The lecture was delivered by Prof. Dr. Javaid Leghari, former Chairman Higher Education Commission, Senator, former Acting Coordinator General COMSTECH and President of the Forum for Dialogue and Diplo­macy, Houston.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Leghari said that in the rapidly evolving landscape of in­novation, we find ourselves on the cusp of a new era driven by groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to revolu­tionize every aspect of daily life.

He said that Artificial Intel­ligence, Virtual Reality, Meta­verse, Quantum Computing, Robotics and automation, and drones are some of these game-changing technologies.

Prof. Leghari discussed the ex­amples of the use of artificial in­telligence, virtual reality, meta­verse, robotics and automation.

Prof. Leghari said that in to­day’s world skills are becoming more important than degrees.

He informed that technology companies are not asking for de­grees, they are looking for skills, and three, six or nine month’s skill development courses are more effective than a degree.

He suggested COMSTECH keep following these technologi­cal developments and take these technologies to the OIC member states for the better uplift of the socio-economic and science and technology development at a rapid speed. Prof. Leghari in­formed that these technologies are changing the world at a very fast pace, and we have to focus, learn, and practice these game-changing technologies to keep up with the rapidly changing world. Advisor COMSTECH on Media and Outreach, Mr. Mur­taza Noor presented a souvenir to him on behalf of COMSTECH.

The lecture was attended by more than 50 participants from different backgrounds in person at the COMSTECH lecture room.

Prof. Dr. Javaid Laghari is a for­mer Senator and Chairperson of the Higher Education Commis­sion of Pakistan.

He has served as acting Coor­dinator General of COMSTECH, founding president of SZABIST, Professor of Electrical and Com­puter Engineering and Director of Space Power Institute at SUNY Buffalo, and Commissioner at the Ministry of Education, UAE. Currently, he is the President of the Forum for Dialogue and Di­plomacy, Houston.