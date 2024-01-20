Saturday, January 20, 2024
Court adjourns Punjab Assembly illegal appointments case till 25th

Our Staff Reporter
January 20, 2024
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  An anti-corruption court on Friday adjourned hearing of Punjab Assembly illegal appoint­ments case against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and others till January 25.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted proceedings of the case, where­in Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti, former principal secretary to chief minister Punjab, were also produced. The copies of challan were distributed to the accused, including 10 other co-accused, who were appointed illegally in the Pun­jab Assembly, with the court orders during the pro­ceedings. The court noted the non-appearance of an accused, Tahir, and summoned him on the next date of hearing, January 25. The court observed that after distribution of a copy of challan to Tahir, the accused would be indicted in the case. The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had filed the challan, accus­ing Parvez Elahi of unlawful appointments and kick­backs. Allegedly, qualified candidates were denied positions while those who had not taken exams were appointed. The ACE claimed that, as then chief minister, Parvez Elahi misused his authority, influ­encing appointments after receiving bribes.

Our Staff Reporter

