Saturday, January 20, 2024
CTD arrests terrorist from Karachi

CTD arrests terrorist from Karachi
Web Desk
1:47 PM | January 20, 2024
Regional, Karachi

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday conducted a raid and claimed to have arrested a most wanted terrorist from Karachi.

According to the details, the CTD officials along with other law enforcement forces conducted a raid in Karachi’s Soldier Bazar area and arrested a notorious terrorist named Syed Mehdi affiliated with hostile agency.

During the investigation, the arrested individual disclosed that he provided the details of the targets to his accomplices Raza Jafri and Abid Raza, both actively involved in targeting and carrying out fatal attacks.

The spokesperson revealed that the arrested individual was found harboring arms and ammunition obtained from hostile agencies within his residence.

The suspect allegedly used hand grenades and firearms to carry out targeted attacks, as reported by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD). Additionally, the arrested individual is also involved in the illegal sale of weapons.

Furthermore, the spokesperson also revealed that the accused’s associates, Raza Jaafari and Abid Raza, were allegedly involved in an attack on Mufti Taqi Usmani as well as several prominent figures affiliated with opposing sects.

Tough contest expected on 3 NA, 8 KP PA seats in Mardan district

 
 
 

