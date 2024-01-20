Davos free-trade champions fret over war, climate

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - After Covid and the war in Ukraine, free-trade boosters in Davos fret­ted over a new bout of turmoil in global supply chains due to rising geo­political frictions. The Israel-Hamas conflict, Yemeni rebel attacking ships in the Red Sea and tensions over Tai­wan weighed on politi­cal and business elites at the five-day meeting of the World Economic Forum, which wrapped up Friday.

“There are geopoliti­cal dynamics that are on our minds with respect to obviously the poten­tial disruption of supply chains,” Francesco Cec­cato, CEO of Barclays Europe, told AFP on the sidelines of the WEF. “We thought we had normalised those after Covid. Clearly, that’s a little bit more precari­ous after ... what is hap­pening every day in the Red Sea,” he said. Before Hamas’s attack on Israel in October, the World Trade Organization had forecast global trade growth of 3.3 percent, an improvement from 0.8 percent in 2023.

But WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told the forum this week that she was now “less op­timistic” about world trade in 2024 due to “worsening geopolitical tensions”. She added, however, that it would be “much better than what we saw in 2023. Unless a major war breaks out, then all bets are off.”

DISRUPTIONS FOR ‘FEW MONTHS’

The Red Sea route carries about 12 per­cent of global maritime trade, but the attacks have prompted many companies to take a massive and costly de­tour around the south­ern tip of Africa. Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen say they are targetting Israel-linked ships in protest over the war in Gaza.

US and UK military forces have launched a series of strikes against rebel sites in Yemen. The Huthis have “changed global trade and global shipping costs,” said Karen Harris, an econo­mist at the consulting firm Bain & Co. Vincent Clerc, the CEO of Danish shipping giant Maersk, said the the conflict will probably disrupt sup­ply chains “for a few months at least. Hope­fully less, but it could be also longer because it’s so unpredictable”.

Automakers Tesla and Volvo were forced to temporarily suspend some production in Eu­rope due to a shortage of parts. Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mo­hammed bin Abdulrah­man Al Thani, told the Davos conference that shipments of liquefied natural gas “will be af­fected” by the Red Sea tensions.

TAIWAN TENSIONS

There are concerns along other major trade routes.

Taiwan’s presidential election last weekend renewed US-China ten­sions over the demo­cratic island, which China considers a part of its territory that must be brought back under its control, by force if necessary.

Speaking in Davos, US Secretary of State Anto­ny Blinken recalled that a huge amount of com­merce flows through the Taiwan Strait.

“If that were to be dis­rupted, it would affect the entire planet. And it’s about the last thing we need, especially coming back from Co­vid,” Blinken said.