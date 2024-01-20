Saturday, January 20, 2024
DC directs to intensify crackdown against profiteers, hoarders

APP
January 20, 2024
Newspaper

SUKKUR   -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Mahesar on Friday directed to inten­sify the crackdown against profiteers and hoarders across the district. Chair­ing a meeting at his office, he said that profiteers and hoarders should be dealt with iron hand under the law. The DC also reviewed the prices and availability of food items in the district and directed for mobilizing Price Control Magistrates in the field to ensure the avail­ability of essential items at fixed rates. He said that price lists should be prominently displayed on all shops in markets and bazaars. The DC said that in order to stabilize the prices of vegetables and fruits, the Assistant Commis­sioners should visit vegeta­ble markets regularly. 

APP

