DC discusses measures for transparent voting process

SUKKUR - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khair­pur, Syed Ahmed chaired a meeting on Friday to dis­cuss essential measures for a secure and transparent voting process in Kohat, ac­cording to the DC Office. He emphasised the necessity of increased security mea­sures and the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations. Stressing the importance of uphold­ing the code of conduct, the DC called for cooperation among all departments to ensure a fair and credible election. The meeting was attended by District Officers of different departments, Rangers and Police Officers and officers of the con­cerned departments.