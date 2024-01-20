Saturday, January 20, 2024
DC discusses measures for transparent voting process

January 20, 2024
SUKKUR   -   Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khair­pur, Syed Ahmed chaired a meeting on Friday to dis­cuss essential measures for a secure and transparent voting process in Kohat, ac­cording to the DC Office. He emphasised the necessity of increased security mea­sures and the installation of CCTV cameras in sensitive polling stations. Stressing the importance of uphold­ing the code of conduct, the DC called for cooperation among all departments to ensure a fair and credible election. The meeting was attended by District Officers of different departments, Rangers and Police Officers and officers of the con­cerned departments. 

