SIALKOT - Two flights to Bahrain and Dubai were cancelled due to heavy fog at Sialkot International Airport, while flights coming to Sialkot from Dubai, Muscat, Qatar and Jed­dah were diverted to Lahore Air­port. The directors of Sialkot In­ternational Airport, Tahir Majeed Kapur and Mian Atiqur Rahman, said that two flights from Sialkot Airport to Bahrain and Dubai were canceled due to heavy fog, while flight FZ337 from Dubai to Sialkot, flight from Muscat to Sialkot was cancelled.