Djokovic back to his best, Sabalenka unstoppable at Australian Open

MELBOURNE - Novak Djokovic was back to his ominous best Friday with a straight-sets romp into the Aus­tralian Open last 16 as Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner emphatically stated their title credentials.

US Open champion Coco Gauff also signalled her intent in a 6-0, 6-2 drubbing while 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva kept her dream run going with a fightback against France’s Diane Parry. An­other young Rus­sian, qualifier Maria Timofeeva, joined them in the fourth round by upsetting 10th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia and in doing so became the lowest-ranked woman since 2017, at 170, to get so far at Melbourne Park.

Ten-time champion Djokovic has not been at his best until now, dropping sets in both of his opening matches, admitting he was feeling under-the weather. But the Serbian superstar’s bid for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam crown got firmly back on track against 30th seed Argentine Tomas Martin Etch­everry with a routine 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) win on Rod Laver Arena. He will face Adrian Man­narino next.

Fellow defending champion Sabalenka was unstoppable in a crushing 6-0, 6-0 canter over 28th-seed Lesia Tsurenko while Sinner dropped just four games in crushing Sebastian Baez. Rejuve­nated former teen prodigy Aman­da Anisimova was also a winner on day six, ending Paula Badosa’s Grand Slam injury comeback 7-5, 6-4. Anisimova faces Sabalenka next and will have to lift her level to stand any chance.

Andreeva underlined her huge potential by crushing sixth seed Ons Jabeur in under an hour in round two and showed her grit to overcome Parry 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10/5). Timofeeva’s stunning run continued with a 7-6 (9/7), 6-3 win over Brazil’s Haddad Maia, having already beaten former champion Caro­line Wozniacki