ECP issues notices to candidates on violation of code of conduct

The District Monitoring Officers (DMOs) have issued notices to different candidates violating the election codes in some constituencies.

On the direction of the provincial election commission, the DMOs issued notices to candidate Hamid Ali Bhatti in NA-153 and Ahmad Chattha in NA-66 Wazirabad.

Likewise, notices on the wall chalking to candidate Nosher Maan in PP 133 Nankana Sahib and Danyal Aziz NA-75 Narowal were issued.

The Punjab Eection Commission Ejaz Anwar Chohan claimed to have removed flexes and billboards from the constituencies in Lahore, Faisalabad, Kasur Multan, etc.