ECP sets Jan 22 deadline for postal ballots

PESHAWAR - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has estab­lished a deadline of Jan­uary 22 for eligible indi­viduals to submit their postal ballots for both na­tional and provincial as­semblies’ elections. As per ECP instructions, gov­ernment officials, armed forces personnel, along with their spouses, chil­dren, individuals in de­tention, and those with physical disabilities are entitled to a postal ballot.

To apply for a postal ballot, individuals should fill out the prescribed form, available from the respective returning of­ficer or downloadable from the commission’s website. The completed form should be forward­ed to the respective Re­turning Officer. Upon re­ceiving an application, the Returning Officer will dispatch a ballot pa­per and an envelope with a certificate of posting on its face, indicating the posting date.

Voters must cast their votes as specified in the form and send the ballot paper to the returning officer in the provided envelope, separately for both national and pro­vincial assemblies, be­fore the consolidation of results. The ECP urg­es eligible individuals to adhere to the January 22 deadline for the submis­sion of postal ballots.