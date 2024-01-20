ECP sets Jan 22 deadline for postal ballots

PESHAWAR - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a deadline of January 22 for eligible individuals to submit their postal ballots for both national and provincial assemblies’ elections. As per ECP instructions, government officials, armed forces personnel, along with their spouses, children, individuals in detention, and those with physical disabilities are entitled to a postal ballot.
To apply for a postal ballot, individuals should fill out the prescribed form, available from the respective returning officer or downloadable from the commission’s website. The completed form should be forwarded to the respective Returning Officer. Upon receiving an application, the Returning Officer will dispatch a ballot paper and an envelope with a certificate of posting on its face, indicating the posting date.
Voters must cast their votes as specified in the form and send the ballot paper to the returning officer in the provided envelope, separately for both national and provincial assemblies, before the consolidation of results. The ECP urges eligible individuals to adhere to the January 22 deadline for the submission of postal ballots.