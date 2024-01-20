ECP takes swift action on code of conduct violations ahead of Feb 8 polls

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started taking strict actions against violation of its code of conduct by candidates set to contest on February 8 polls. The commission, over the information, checked the site and impose a Rs25,000 fine on independent candidate Zulfiqar Khan of PK-58 from Mardan for displaying billboards that exceeded standard size. The electoral watchdog asked the deputy commissioner to collect and submit the penalty to the relevant department.
Despite being served a notice on January 16 and being instructed to appear by January 17, no representative from Zulfiqar Khan’s side responded to the ECP’s notice.
Meanwhile, the regional office of ECP has set the January 22 deadline for eligible individuals to submit their postal ballots for both the national and provincial assemblies’ elections. According to instructions issued by the ECP, the government officials, armed forces personnel as well as their spouses and children, away from their constituencies, besides individuals in detention and those with physical disabilities were entitled for postal ballot.