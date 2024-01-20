ECP takes swift action on code of conduct violations ahead of Feb 8 polls

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has started taking strict actions against violation of its code of conduct by candidates set to contest on February 8 polls. The commission, over the infor­mation, checked the site and impose a Rs25,000 fine on independent candidate Zulfiqar Khan of PK-58 from Mardan for displaying billboards that exceeded standard size. The electoral watchdog asked the deputy commissioner to collect and sub­mit the penalty to the relevant department.

Despite being served a notice on January 16 and being instructed to appear by January 17, no rep­resentative from Zulfiqar Khan’s side responded to the ECP’s notice.

Meanwhile, the regional office of ECP has set the January 22 deadline for eligible individuals to sub­mit their postal ballots for both the national and provincial assemblies’ elections. According to in­structions issued by the ECP, the government offi­cials, armed forces personnel as well as their spous­es and children, away from their constituencies, besides individuals in detention and those with physical disabilities were entitled for postal ballot.