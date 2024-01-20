Ejaz Dayal meets Shehbaz Sharif, announces support for PML-N candidates

LAHORE - Ejaz Dayal, a former ticket holder of the PTI who later joined the PPP, had a meeting with PML-N president Mian Shehbaz Sharif on Friday in Lahore and announced his sup­port for the PML-N candi­dates. Ejaz Dayal said that he would back PML-N can­didates Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Sohail Shaukat Butt and Habib Awan in the Febru­ary 8 elections. Ayaz Sadiq is contesting election from Lahore’s NA-120 constitu­ency which has been a stronghold of the PML-N for 20 years. Dayal, who has been in politics for the last two decades, has a considerable vote bank in this constituency and his support may prove de­cisive for the PML-N can­didate. Dayal contested the 2018 election from a national seat from Lahore on a PTI ticket, but lost to Sheikh Rohail Asghar of the PML-N.