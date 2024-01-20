Election wave and AI disinformation raise stakes in 2024

PARIS - With elections due in countries representing half the world’s population and new technologies tur­bo-charging disinformation, 2024 will be a ma­jor stress test for politics in the age of AI. 2024 has been labelled a “make-or-break” year for de­mocracy, with crucial votes due in more than 60 countries. The first major test of how to survive an onslaught of AI-powered disinformation has already taken place. Already last year, fake imag­es of Donald Trump being arrested or Joe Biden announcing a general mobilisation to support Ukraine have shown how far the technology has progressed. The last, easy tells for fakery -- no­tably, AI’s struggles with details such as fingers -- are rapidly disappearing, blunting detection mechanisms. The World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked disinformation as its number one threat over the next two years.