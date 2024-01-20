Elections: ECP starts process of providing postal ballot papers to eligible individuals

The Election Commission has started the process of providing postal ballot papers to eligible individuals for the general elections for both national and provincial assemblies.

An ECP official told APP today that Monday is the deadline for submitting postal ballot paper applications.

Eligible voters must download a postal ballot application form the electoral authority's website.

Upon receiving the postal ballot, voters should then send their votes to the relevant District Returning Officer within the specified time.

He said the individuals receiving postal ballots will not have the privilege to cast their votes in person at the polling stations.

The application must be forwarded or endorsed by the voter's office to prevent unauthorized individuals from applying for a postal ballot.