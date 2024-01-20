Saturday, January 20, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Elections to be held on time: Tariq Fazal

Elections to be held on time: Tariq Fazal
STAFF REPORT
January 20, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Mus­lim League-N (PML-N)’s senior leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday said that the elections will be held on time and PML-N will soon unveil a com­prehensive and dedicated election manifesto for the welfare of the people. Talking to a private news channel, he said that the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (N) has always fulfilled its prom­ises and will do so again. He said that his leadership had successfully offset the energy shortfall and elimi­nated terrorism from the country. He claimed that PML-N is fully prepared to go to the polls and will emerge as an effective parliamentary force. He said Mian Nawaz Sharif always believed in practi­cal work instead of mak­ing hollow slogans, add­ing, that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) preferred the state over politics, and the previ­ous regime had saved the country from bankruptcy.

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-01-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1705639333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024