Elections to be held on time: Tariq Fazal

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Mus­lim League-N (PML-N)’s senior leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Friday said that the elections will be held on time and PML-N will soon unveil a com­prehensive and dedicated election manifesto for the welfare of the people. Talking to a private news channel, he said that the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League (N) has always fulfilled its prom­ises and will do so again. He said that his leadership had successfully offset the energy shortfall and elimi­nated terrorism from the country. He claimed that PML-N is fully prepared to go to the polls and will emerge as an effective parliamentary force. He said Mian Nawaz Sharif always believed in practi­cal work instead of mak­ing hollow slogans, add­ing, that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) preferred the state over politics, and the previ­ous regime had saved the country from bankruptcy.