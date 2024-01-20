Engr, Healthcare Show kicks off with largest Chinese delegation

LAHORE - The 3rd edition of the Engineering and Healthcare Show, 2024, kicked off on January 18 in Lahore with the arrival of a high-level Chinese delegation.
Muhammad Irfan Commercial Counsellor, Consultant General of Guangzhou, told China Economic Net that the Chinese delegation, consisting of renowned engineers and healthcare professionals, arrived in Lahore to participate in the show and the delegation is expected to share their expertise and knowledge during the event.
“The show features various exhibitions, seminars, and workshops that will highlight the latest technologies and innovations in engineering and healthcare.
From state-of-the-art medical equipment to groundbreaking engineering projects, attendees will have the opportunity to witness the future of these industries,” he stated.
“Engineering and Healthcare Show is the flagship event of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan. This year, more than 180 leading manufacturers of Engineering and Healthcare sectors are exhibiting their products.
Besides, more than 500 foreign delegates from 50+ countries including 150 plus Chinese companies are participating in the exhibition. It will open endless opportunities for the engineering and healthcare sector of the country,” he added.
Dr Jian Peng, the leader of the Chinese delegation from Guangzhou and Honorary Investment Counsellor, expressed his excitement about the show and the potential for collaboration between Pakistan and China.
“Pakistan has shown remarkable progress in the fields of engineering and healthcare, and we are eager to explore opportunities for mutual growth and development.”
It is to be noted that The Engineering and Healthcare Show, which will run for three days, is expected to attract thousands of professionals, students, and enthusiasts from across Pakistan.