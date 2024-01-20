Engr, Healthcare Show kicks off with largest Chinese delegation

LAHORE - The 3rd edition of the Engineering and Healthcare Show, 2024, kicked off on January 18 in Lahore with the arrival of a high-level Chinese delegation.

Muhammad Irfan Commercial Coun­sellor, Consultant General of Guang­zhou, told China Economic Net that the Chinese delegation, consisting of re­nowned engineers and healthcare pro­fessionals, arrived in Lahore to partici­pate in the show and the delegation is expected to share their expertise and knowledge during the event.

“The show features various exhibi­tions, seminars, and workshops that will highlight the latest technologies and innovations in engineering and healthcare.

From state-of-the-art medical equip­ment to groundbreaking engineering projects, attendees will have the op­portunity to witness the future of these industries,” he stated.

“Engineering and Healthcare Show is the flagship event of the Trade De­velopment Authority of Pakistan. This year, more than 180 leading manufacturers of Engineering and Healthcare sectors are exhibiting their products.

Besides, more than 500 foreign dele­gates from 50+ countries including 150 plus Chinese companies are participat­ing in the exhibition. It will open end­less opportunities for the engineering and healthcare sector of the country,” he added.

Dr Jian Peng, the leader of the Chi­nese delegation from Guangzhou and Honorary Investment Counsellor, ex­pressed his excitement about the show and the potential for collaboration be­tween Pakistan and China.

“Pakistan has shown remarkable progress in the fields of engineering and healthcare, and we are eager to ex­plore opportunities for mutual growth and development.”

It is to be noted that The Engineering and Healthcare Show, which will run for three days, is expected to attract thousands of professionals, students, and enthusiasts from across Pakistan.