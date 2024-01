PESHAWAR - Ex­cise police executed a successful operation on Friday, seizing approxi­mately 74.4 kilograms of high-quality charas.

A spokesperson from the Excise police re­vealed that the narcot­ics were being smuggled to Punjab. In the initial operation on Ring Road, 62.2 kilograms of charas were recovered from a vehicle. Subsequent­ly, on Charsadda Road, the spokesperson men­tioned the seizure of an additional 12kg charas from another vehicle.